LONDON Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez could be in more trouble after he missed training without permission on Wednesday in order to return to Argentina.

Following a scheduled day off, Tevez was expected at his Premier league club's Carrington training ground on Wednesday, but failed to appear, according to a source close to City.

"He has gone to visit his family," Tevez's PR advisor Paul McCarthy told Reuters.

The Argentine was charged with misconduct after refusing to warm up as a substitute in a Champions League match against Bayern Munich in September.

He was fined four weeks' wages which was later halved following an intervention by the Professional Footballers Association (PFA).

"He has accepted the fine, we felt it was time to draw a line under the situation and move on," McCarthy said.

"Carlos has always admitted he failed to resume warming up, not that he failed to enter the field of play and that was underlined by the PFA's judgement."

Mancini said last week that the Argentina international need only say sorry if he wanted to play for City again.

But Tevez, who asked for a move in the last transfer window because he was unhappy in Manchester and wanted to be closer to his family, is likely to be sold in January.

The forward was not selected for the Argentina squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Colombia on Friday and next Tuesday respectively.

