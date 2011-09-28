Carlos Tevez of Manchester City walks towards his team's bus after the Champions League Group A soccer match against Bayern Munich in Munich, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MANCHESTER, England Manchester City suspended striker Carlos Tevez for up to two weeks on Wednesday, a day after manager Roberto Mancini said the player had refused to come on as a substitute in their Champions League match at Bayern Munich.

"The player's suspension is pending a full review into his alleged conduct during Tuesday evening's 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich," the club said on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

"The player will not be considered for selection or take part in training whilst the review is under way."

