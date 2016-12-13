Tottenham's Dele Alli goes down after a challenge by Manchester United's Phil Jones. Premier League - Old Trafford - 11/12/16. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Tottenham Hotspur will be among the teams fighting for the Premier League title this season despite their recent problems, midfielder Dele Alli said.

Spurs have failed to build on a strong start to the campaign, winning three of their last 13 games to exit the Champions League and slip to fifth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

"We are a team that is confident in ourselves, we fancy ourselves against anyone," Alli told Sky Sports.

"I think we need to be a little bit more consistent. We are still working on it and we are still working together as a team. But we have got a great side and we are happy to sit underneath the radar and just keep picking up points.

"It is no good being good in halves of games or in one game and not in the next one. When we find our rhythm, I am sure we will be a great team again."

Tottenham, who lost 1-0 at Manchester United on Sunday, host 19th-placed Hull City on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)