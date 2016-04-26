LONDON Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is facing a three-match ban after he was charged with violent conduct having appeared to punch West Bromwich Albion's Claudio Yacob in Monday's Premier League game.

Alli, the PFA's Young Player of the Year, swung his arm at the West Brom midfielder during the first half of the 1-1 draw that left Tottenham's fading title hopes in tatters.

The incident was missed by the match officials, but the Football Association decided to charge England international Alli after reviewing video evidence.

"Dele Alli has been charged for an alleged act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video," the FA said in a statement on Tuesday. He has until Wednesday to respond.

A three-match ban, the standard punishment for violent conduct, would rule Alli out of second-placed Tottenham's final games of the season.

