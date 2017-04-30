Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
LONDON,TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 ARSENAL 0
Tottenham Hotspur beat local rivals Arsenal with second-half goals from prolific pair Dele Alli and Harry Kane on Sunday to maintain their Premier league title challenge.
A deserved victory kept them four points behind leaders Chelsea, who won 3-0 at Everton earlier.
Alli put Spurs ahead in the 56th minute when he followed up after Christian Eriksen's shot was saved. Two minutes later Kane went down in the penalty area under Gabriel's challenge and got up to convert the penalty.
Tottenham's victory in Arsene Wenger's 50th North London derby as Arsenal manager ensured Spurs will finish above their neighbours for the first time in 22 years.
It was their ninth successive league win and the margin would have been greater but for some fine saves by Petr Cech.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)
ROME Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
LONDON Britain's boxing body fined former world heavyweight champion David Haye 25,000 pounds on Wednesday for his conduct in the build-up to his defeat by underdog Tony Bellew in London last March.
STUTTGART, Germany Roger Federer slumped to a 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 loss to German veteran Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday in a disappointing comeback after the 18-times grand-slam champion missed the entire claycourt season.