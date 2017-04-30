Britain Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 30/4/17 Tottenham's Harry Kane is brought down by Arsenal's Gabriel Paulista for a penalty Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 30/4/17 Tottenham's Dele Alli in action with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 30/4/17 Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Dele Alli Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

LONDON,TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 ARSENAL 0

Tottenham Hotspur beat local rivals Arsenal with second-half goals from prolific pair Dele Alli and Harry Kane on Sunday to maintain their Premier league title challenge.

A deserved victory kept them four points behind leaders Chelsea, who won 3-0 at Everton earlier.

Alli put Spurs ahead in the 56th minute when he followed up after Christian Eriksen's shot was saved. Two minutes later Kane went down in the penalty area under Gabriel's challenge and got up to convert the penalty.

Tottenham's victory in Arsene Wenger's 50th North London derby as Arsenal manager ensured Spurs will finish above their neighbours for the first time in 22 years.

It was their ninth successive league win and the margin would have been greater but for some fine saves by Petr Cech.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)