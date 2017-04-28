Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2016)
Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2016)
Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2015)
Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal (League Cup, September 2015)
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, February 2015)
Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, September 2014)
Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2014)
Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham (FA Cup, January 2014)
Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham (Premier League, September 2013)
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2013)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Tottenham - W W W W W
Arsenal - D W L W W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
17/20 Tottenham to win
16/5 Arsenal to win
14/5 Match to end in a draw
Correct score:
Tottenham: 10/1 1-0; 11/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 16/1 3-0; 12/1 3-1; 18/1 3-2
Arsenal: 14/1 1-0; 25/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 50/1 3-0; 3-1 25/1; 28/1 3-2
Draw: 16/1 0-0; 15/2 1-1; 12/1 2-2; 40/1 3-3
First scorer:
7/2 Harry Kane; 5/1 Dele Alli; 11/2 Alexis Sanchez; 11/2 Son Heung-min; 13/2 Olivier Giroud; 6/1 Vincent Janssen; 7/1 Danny Welbeck; 9/1 Christian Eriksen; 10/1 BAR
Also:
5/2 Dele Alli to score and Tottenham to win
8/1 Mesut Ozil to score and Arsenal to win
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)