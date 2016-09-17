Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll has signed a new deal that will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2019, the Premier League club have said.

The 24-year-old, who has featured once in the league this season, made 30 appearances last term and scored three goals.

"We are delighted to announce that Tom Carroll has signed a new contract with the Club which will run until 2019," the club said in a statement.

Tottenham, who are sixth in the league standings with eight points from four games, host Sunderland on Sunday.

