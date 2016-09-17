Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll has signed a new deal that will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2019, the Premier League club have said.
The 24-year-old, who has featured once in the league this season, made 30 appearances last term and scored three goals.
"We are delighted to announce that Tom Carroll has signed a new contract with the Club which will run until 2019," the club said in a statement.
Tottenham, who are sixth in the league standings with eight points from four games, host Sunderland on Sunday.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-