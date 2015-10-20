Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nacer Chadli has been ruled out for six weeks after he sustained ankle ligament damage during Saturday's goalless draw against Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
The Belgium international was forced off the field after 11 minutes on Saturday having landed awkwardly inside the Tottenham penalty area.
Chadli joined the growing ranks of Tottenham players on the treatment table, including recent signing Son Heung-min, midfielder Ryan Mason and Nabil Bentaleb.
The 26-year-old Chadli, who has scored one goal in 11 appearances this season, is set to miss the North London derby against Arsenal on Nov. 8 and the clash with champions Chelsea on Nov. 29.
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.