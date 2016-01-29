Football Soccer - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Premier League - Selhurst Park - 15/16 - 23/1/16Tottenham's Mousa DembeleReuters / Stefan WermuthEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ''live''...

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has signed a new contract that will run until 2019, the club said on Friday.

Belgium midfielder Dembele, who joined Tottenham from Fulham in 2012 in a 15 million pound ($21.5 million) deal, has made 143 appearances for the club and scored nine goals.

"The way we're playing, the way the club is developing, everything is very good," Dembele, 28, said on Tottenham's Twitter feed.

"Everyone wants to be part of this team and this club. That's why I am proud to extend my contract."

Dembele, who has more than 60 caps for Belgium, has helped keep Tottenham on the fringes of the Premier League title race this season, scoring four times in 20 appearances.

That represents a turnaround for Dembele, who made only 10 league starts last season and scored once.

British media reported his new contract would be worth around 60,000 pounds a week.

Tottenham visit third tier Colchester United in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

($1 = 0.6993 pounds)

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)