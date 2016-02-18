Title challengers Tottenham Hotspur will not be distracted by the prospect of lifting the Premier League trophy in May and are solely focused on their upcoming fixtures, midfielder Mousa Dembele said.

With 12 games left, second-placed Spurs have managed to cut the deficit to leaders Leicester City to just two points with a resounding 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

"We won't try to dream, we'll just have to stay very concentrated in each game. The next match is always important and we'll see where we end up, but it's looking very positive for us," Dembele told the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

Tottenham have conceded just 20 goals, the lowest in the league, while notching up 47, only one less than the highest scoring teams, Leicester and Manchester City.

On top of their Premier League challenge, Mauricio Pochettino's men still have an interest in other competitions. They travel to face Italian side Fiorentina in the Europa League on Thursday before returning to London to play an FA Cup 5th round tie against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

