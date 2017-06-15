Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
Tottenham Hotspur are looking to avenge their humiliating defeat at Newcastle United on the last day of the 2015-16 Premier League season when the two sides meet on the opening day next season, the North London side's midfielder Eric Dier has said.
Tottenham, who were second for a majority of the campaign, were thrashed 5-1 by an already-relegated Newcastle on the final day, much to the joy of local rivals Arsenal, who sneaked them with a win over Aston Villa.
"Newcastle have just come up and I'm sure the atmosphere will be fantastic for their first game back in the Premier League," Dier told the club's website. (www.tottenhamhotspur.com)
"We want to start well... and make up for what happened there on the last day of the season two years ago."
After their trip to St James' Park, Tottenham will host champions Chelsea for their first home game at Wembley, being used while White Hart Lane undergoes redevelopment, on Aug. 19.
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.