Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
LONDON Versatile Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has extended his contract until 2020, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old England Under-21 international, who joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, played 36 games last season, including 28 in the league.
Dier has played mainly as a central defender or right back but has also been deployed as a holding midfielder by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.
PALERMO, Italy Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.