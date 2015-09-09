Football - Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane - 15/8/15. Eric Dier celebrates after scoring the first goal for TottenhamAction Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/Livepic

LONDON Versatile Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has extended his contract until 2020, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old England Under-21 international, who joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, played 36 games last season, including 28 in the league.

Dier has played mainly as a central defender or right back but has also been deployed as a holding midfielder by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)