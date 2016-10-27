Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier does not see any side running away with the Premier League title this season and says the genuine contenders will only be known after the packed yearend schedule.

Tottenham, who finished third last season, were knocked out of the League Cup by Liverpool on Tuesday but remain the only unbeaten team in England's top flight.

Spurs are currently fifth, but just a point behind leaders Manchester City, after nine games.

"There's a long way to go," Dier told British media. "I'm sure it will be very tight sometimes and I'm sure there will be gaps at other times.

"It's a bit premature to be talking about this ... The Premier League chops and changes and I'm sure it will come down to the wire."

Dier said there would be a clearer picture of which teams would be competing for the title after English football's hectic winter schedule.

"There are a lot of teams up and around challenging, like ourselves. I think you will be able to tell after we go into this very busy period now," the 22-year-old added.

"From our experience last season, once you come out of the busy Christmas period, that's where you can gauge better where everyone is. There are so many games now and once you come out of that, that's when you can see who's better prepared."

Spurs host champions Leicester City, who are 12th, on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)