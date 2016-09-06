Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2020, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Denmark international, who joined from Ajax Amsterdam in 2013, has racked up 134 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham. The 24-year-old struck six league goals last season to help the club finish third in the standings.

"It's always been the plan to sign a new deal and now it's happened I'm relieved and very happy," Eriksen said on the club's Twitter account.

Tottenham, who have started their league campaign with five points from three games, visit bottom club Stoke City on Saturday.

