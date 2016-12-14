LONDON Dec 14 - Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Hull City on Wednesday, as Mike Phelan's struggling side fell to their 10th defeat in 16 Premier League games this season.

Eriksen gave Spurs the lead in the 14th minute, rifling left back Danny Rose's pass into the top corner, and killed the game off with his second in the 63rd when he stabbed home Kyle Walker's pass from close range for his fifth goal of the season.

The Denmark international then almost bagged a hat-trick only for Hull goalkeeper David Marshall to palm his dipping free kick onto the crossbar, but Victor Wanyama was on hand to rattle home the rebound.

Spurs are fifth on 30 points, while Hull remain second-bottom on 12 points, one ahead of fellow strugglers Sunderland.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)