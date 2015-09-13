Football - Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Premier League - Stadium of Light - 13/9/15Tottenham's Harry Kane with a ripped shirtReuters / Andrew YatesLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or...

LONDON Harry Kane found Sunderland's defence a tougher proposition than San Marino's or Switzerland's as the Tottenham Hotspur striker's wait for a first Premier League goal continued on Sunday.

A revelation last season when he scored 21 league goals for Spurs, Kane has so far struggled in front of goal and laboured with little service in the 1-0 win at Sunderland, Tottenham's first victory of the season.

He did score as a substitute in both of England's Euro 2016 qualifiers during the international break, however, and manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the young striker will flourish once he gets off the mark.

"I am very happy with him. He gives his best for the team, the effort was great and you know he only needs time to score again," the Argentine told a news conference.

"I'm sure, because he has great skill in front of goal, that it's only a matter of time.

"He's very confident, very happy. After the game, he was very happy in the changing room because our mentality now as a team, as a squad, is first the result, the collective situation, before our individual problems or targets."

Kane did have a hand in the late winner, scored by Ryan Mason, but was guilty of one glaring miss when he failed to connect with a low cross with the goal gaping.

Tottenham have only scored four goals in five games and with Roberto Soldado sold and Emmanuel Adebayor finally released by the club on Sunday, out-and-out striking options are limited.

New South Korean signing Son Heung-min made his debut on Sunday and showed plenty of promise but was substituted just past the hour mark after missing a great chance.

"I am very happy with Son, he played really well. He is a good player for us," Pochettino said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)