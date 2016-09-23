LONDON Tottenham Hotspur locked in more talent for the long-term on Friday with England defender Kyle Walker the latest in a line of players to sign extended contracts.

"It's a bright future for Tottenham, we've got a lot of young players here now," said Walker, whose extension to 2021 was the seventh secured by the North London club in the space of a month.

"We just now as players need to put it into motion and drive us on to where we all think that we should be and where we know that we can be," he told the club website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com)

Walker, 26, followed left back Danny Rose, midfielders Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Tom Carroll, and young prospect Harry Winks in committing his future to Spurs.

Alli's new deal is the longest, running to 2022, while Danish international Eriksen is committed to 2020 and Carroll until 2019.

"Everyone knows that the club is going in the right direction and I’m over the moon that I’ve earned a new contract that will keep me here until I’m an old man," said the 26-year-old Rose.

Tottenham finished last season third in the Premier League, qualifying automatically for the Champions League group stage after being title contenders for much of the campaign.

"I think when someone starts, somebody else jumps on top of it and you can see a lot of players have signed a new deal," Eriksen told British media.

"A lot of players want to stay a part of it...we think there is something special to build on and I think that’s why everybody wants to sign."

Spurs were active in the summer transfer market, with manager Mauricio Pochettino bringing in reinforcements for the European campaign.

France midfielder Moussa Sissoko joined from Newcastle United and forward Georges-Kevin Nkoudou from Marseille, both on five-year deals.

Victor Wanyama was recruited from Southampton and Dutch forward Vincent Janssen joined from AZ Alkmaar.

Tottenham have lost key figures in the past when their fortunes looked bright, with Gareth Bale moving to Real Madrid in 2013 after helping the club reach the 2010-11 Champions League quarter-finals.

Last year's top scorer Harry Kane has a contract to 2020 and is reportedly in talks over an extension and salary hike.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)