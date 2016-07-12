Football Soccer - England v Netherlands - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 29/3/16Vincent Janssen scores the first goal for NetherlandsAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have signed Netherlands striker Vincent Janssen from AZ Alkmaar on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old finished his first top-flight season as the highest scorer in the Dutch league by racking up 27 goals to lead AZ to fourth in the table and a place in the Europa League next season.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Vincent Janssen from AZ Alkmaar, subject to international clearance," the English club said in a statement on its website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

Tottenham last month tabled a 14 million euros (£11.8 million) bid for Janssen but the Dutch club demanded 20 million for him.

Janssen made his international debut earlier this year and has scored three times in five appearances, including one against England in a 2-1 win at Wembley in March.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson/Ian Rodericks; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)