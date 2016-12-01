Hart thrives in Italy while replacement Bravo flounders
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has signed a new contract that runs until 2022, the Premier League club said on their website on Thursday.
Kane, the league's top scorer last season, has struggled with an ankle injury for much of the current campaign, making eight Premier League appearances, but made a scoring return in the north London derby against Arsenal on Nov. 6.
The England international followed that up with two late goals to give his side a 3-2 home win over West Ham United and another in their 2-1 Champions League defeat by Monaco.
British media reported his new deal was worth around 125,000 pounds ($157,750) a week.
Tottenham are fifth in the league and will hope to get back to winning ways when they host second-bottom Swansea City on Saturday.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
Tiger Woods produced the good, the bad and the ugly in his first PGA Tour start in 17 months on Thursday while Olympic champion Justin Rose set the early pace in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
BARCELONA Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were on target as holders Barcelona thrashed Real Sociedad 5-2 to reach the King's Cup semi-finals for the seventh successive year with a 6-2 aggregate victory on Thursday.