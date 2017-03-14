Spanish bullfighter gored to death in French ring
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane damaged ligaments in his right ankle in Sunday's 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final win against Millwall but the injury is not as bad as first feared.
England international Kane, the Premier League's joint top scorer with 19 goals, hobbled off early at White Hart Lane and there were initial fears that his season could be over.
He missed seven weeks earlier in the season after injuring the same ankle in a Premier League match against Sunderland.
"The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in September last year, however it is not considered to be as severe," Spurs said on their website.
"Harry will continue to be assessed by our medical staff while he undergoes his rehabilitation at our training centre."
Kane has scored two league hat-tricks since the turn of the year to keep second-placed Tottenham at the front of the pack chasing runaway leaders Chelsea, who are 10 points clear.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.