Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's determination to prove his doubters wrong after a slow start to the campaign has driven the England international to the top of the scoring charts in a remarkable season for the player and his club.

Kane scored 31 goals in a stunning breakthrough campaign last year but was the subject of some negative headlines when he found the net just once in his first 13 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's men this term.

The 22-year-old soon rediscovered his scoring touch, however, and now has a Premier League-leading 24 goals as second-placed Spurs continue their bid to end a 55-year wait for a top flight title.

"There was a lot of talk at the start of the season. It fuelled the fire in my belly to want to prove them wrong and I've gone and done that. It doesn't stop here for me," Kane told British media.

"It's not a case of: 'OK, I'm happy where I am'. I want to go and get more goals, create my chances for the team and do my best for Tottenham Hotspur."

Tottenham reduced the deficit to leaders Leicester City to five points after Monday's 4-0 away win over Stoke City but Kane is aware that the north London side probably need to win all of their remaining games to pip the Foxes to the title.

"All we can do is keep doing what we're doing. We've got to win all our games. We want to win all four of them and then we will go from there," Kane said.

"Leicester have got some tough games coming up. They're in the driving seat. All we can do is keep winning our games... I'm sure we'll push them all the way."

Spurs host 14th-placed West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on Monday, after Leicester take on 15th-placed Swansea City at the King Power Stadium a day earlier.

