Striker Harry Kane is confident he will rediscover his knack for scoring goals after failing to find the back of the net for Tottenham Hotspur or England since May.

The 23-year-old last struck a goal in England's friendly win over Turkey and has not opened his account in the Premier League this season.

Despite failing to score in his first six league games last campaign, Kane returned to form and ended the season as the Golden Boot winner with 25 goals.

"Unfortunately there was a lot of talk last year and I managed to prove a lot of people wrong, so people will talk this year as well," Kane told British media.

"I am confident in my ability. I know that if I continue doing what I am doing the goals will come, that is all I can do," he added.

Tottenham, who have started their league campaign with five points from three games, next visit bottom club Stoke City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)