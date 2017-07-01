FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nike (NKE) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

LONDON Nike, the world's largest footwear maker, have signed a multi-year agreement to become Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur’s official kit supplier from next season.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Nike, one of the world's leading brands," Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement announcing the deal on Friday.

"Nike is committed to partnering with us both at home, at a time when our new stadium scheme is the catalyst for the regeneration of Tottenham, and globally, with our growing fan base mirrored by Nike's worldwide reach."

North London club Spurs, who finished runners-up behind Chelsea in the English top flight last season, are preparing to move to a new 61,559-seat stadium for the 2018-19 season.

No financial details were given but local media estimated the deal was worth 25 million pounds a year.

"We are excited to partner with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, a club with a proud heritage, strong identity and exciting future," said Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards.

"The partnership allows Nike Football to accelerate our focus on London, connect deeply with an incredibly passionate global fan base, and drive ongoing growth across the world."

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Peter Rutherford)