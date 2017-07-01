Confederations Cup third-place playoff goes to extra time
MOSCOW Portugal and Mexico will play extra time to decide who wins third place in the Confederations Cup after the two sides drew their playoff match 1-1 after 90 minutes on Sunday.
LONDON Nike, the world's largest footwear maker, have signed a multi-year agreement to become Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur’s official kit supplier from next season.
"We are delighted to be partnering with Nike, one of the world's leading brands," Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement announcing the deal on Friday.
"Nike is committed to partnering with us both at home, at a time when our new stadium scheme is the catalyst for the regeneration of Tottenham, and globally, with our growing fan base mirrored by Nike's worldwide reach."
North London club Spurs, who finished runners-up behind Chelsea in the English top flight last season, are preparing to move to a new 61,559-seat stadium for the 2018-19 season.
No financial details were given but local media estimated the deal was worth 25 million pounds a year.
"We are excited to partner with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, a club with a proud heritage, strong identity and exciting future," said Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards.
"The partnership allows Nike Football to accelerate our focus on London, connect deeply with an incredibly passionate global fan base, and drive ongoing growth across the world."
(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
MOSCOW Portugal and Mexico will play extra time to decide who wins third place in the Confederations Cup after the two sides drew their playoff match 1-1 after 90 minutes on Sunday.
LIEGE, Belgium Defending Chris Froome crashed during the second stage of the Tour de France, a 203.5-km ride from Duesseldorf to Liege on Sunday.
WELLINGTON British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien has been cleared to play the third and final test against the All Blacks at Eden Park next Saturday after being found not guilty of dangerous play during the second match in Wellington.