Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela has backed his side to return to winning ways in Saturday's clash against Southampton after the north London side's 14-match unbeaten league run was brought to an end by Newcastle United last week.

Spurs, who are fifth in the league table, will fancy their chances against the Saints, who are without a win in five matches in all competitions, as they have not lost to the south coast side in England's top-flight in more than a decade.

Lamela also said he would love to hit the target once more against Ronald Koeman's men, having previously scored in last season's 2-2 draw with Southampton, but made it clear that the main priority was ensuring Spurs picked up three points.

"We are disappointed with the last game because of the final result but we are confident that we can change our luck against Southampton," Lamela told the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"We know it's a difficult game, we know them and we're aware that they are a very good team, but we are a good team as well so hopefully we can enjoy a good match.

"My goal at Southampton is a good memory but it's in the past now. Now we need to think about Southampton again and we need to win this weekend.

"We are still working for a couple more days before the game but when we go there I hope that we can take the points."

