LONDON Tottenham Hotspur host the Premier League champions Leicester City on Saturday at White Hart Lane. Mauricio Pochettino's side were the Foxes' biggest title rivals for most of last season.

Here is what the fans have to say about the two clubs:

Gary Flavell, The Fighting Cock Podcast

"As a Spurs fan it was especially painful that Leicester won the Premier League because not only was it Leicester, but it was our best chance of winning it that I can remember, possibly since 1987.

"We go into Saturday’s game with that rivalry hanging over us. A lot of the rivalry stems from what happens on the football pitch and Spurs were their biggest challenge to winning the title last year. There’s bad blood between the two now.

"We haven’t won in five games across all competitions so we also desperately need a win. If Leicester play anything like they did last season then they are going to be very difficult to break down.

"I think Spurs will win 1-0. Leicester have struggled at times to break teams down and I think if we are cute in the way we play and force them to come out rather than sit and break, then we should be able to get something out of the game.

"In term of the quality of the players they have on the pitch, they didn’t have any right to win the league last year – although it’s great for football because it shows money isn’t everything. But man for man, you would take most of the Spurs players over Leicester players.

"In terms of defending from the front Spurs are probably one of, if not the best, in the league. But that said, we haven’t been clinical in the final third.

"The player that has impressed me the most this season is Victor Wanyama. He’s proved in every game that he is so much better than I thought he was. He’s been consistently brilliant for Tottenham this season."

Di Statham, Leicester City Supporters Trust

"This feels like it’s going to be a tough game for Leicester. Spurs have a strong squad of good players. Their form is also up and down at the moment so it really depends which team turns up and they’re obviously missing Harry Kane’s goal scoring abilities up front.

"I suppose you could say that Spurs have also got something to prove after they got so close to winning the title last season and then we ran away with it.

"Both teams have got Champions League games the following week and in our case, one win next week means we’re guaranteed to be in the knock out stages of the competition which is a very big achievement for Leicester. It could be that both teams have one eye on that as well as on the game on Saturday.

"If we can get a 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane we’ll be exceedingly happy. We haven’t won away from home in the league yet and we conceded three goals away to Chelsea and four goals away at Old Trafford against Manchester United. If we want to finish above mid table then we’ve got to start picking up points away from home.

"The one thing has impressed me the most is that the team still seem very much together. The fact that team spirit is still there and they’ll fight for each other is great.

"My concern at the moment is that our new signing Islam Slimani isn’t blending with Jamie Vardy. You wonder whether it’s going to have to be a case of rotation rather than playing them together, it’s not really clear whether they’re compatible yet. It’s not easy because as soon as Vardy or (Riyad) Mahrez gets the ball, there are two or three opposition players around them.

"The player that has impressed me the most so far this season is Danny Drinkwater. He’s our midfield dynamo and has replaced (N’Golo) Kante, although his movement isn’t quite like Kante.

"Drinkwater is there controlling the play from midfield on the quiet and he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. We keep hoping he’ll get a good run in the England team."

