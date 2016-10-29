Oct 29 - Vincent Janssen's first Premier League goal was not enough to give Tottenham Hotspur victory over Leicester City, who fought back with a goal from Ahmed Musa to snatch a 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

In the continued absence of Harry Kane, the Dutchman started ahead of Erik Lamela and opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was deemed to have been held back by Robert Huth in the 44th minute.

With Dele Alli also hitting the bar, Spurs deserved their interval lead, but Leicester hit back at the start of the second half when Musa combined with Jamie Vardy to sidefoot a 48th-minute equaliser, the first goal Spurs have conceded in open play this season.

The home side, who have now failed to win in five games in all competitions, always looked the likelier to grab the winner, with Jan Vertonghen heading against the crossbar and shooting just wide late on.

