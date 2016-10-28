LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have gone four games without a win in all competitions and have recorded just one Premier League win (against Manchester City) since September.

Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester City side have already lost more league games than in the whole of last season when they won the title and visit White Hart Lane eight points behind Spurs.

We look back at five memorable encounters between the two sides (Premier League unless stated).

March 2015

TOTTENHAM 4-3 LEICESTER

Harry Kane was gifted the first goal when Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel failed to clear an Eric Dier corner, instead punching his clearance into the path of the in-form striker who had just received an England call-up.

Kane added the second after 13 minutes before a cool Jamie Vardy finish gave Leicester hope before the visitors equalised shortly after halftime when captain Wes Morgan found himself unmarked in the box to score their second.

Kane got his hat-trick with a 64th minute penalty following a David Nugent error as he became Premier League top scorer.

Jeffrey Schlupp’s own goal handed Spurs a 4-2 lead and put the game beyond doubt before Nugent volleyed home a late consolation in stoppage time.

January 2006

LEICESTER 3-2 TOTTENHAM (FA Cup third round)

Mark de Vries scored Leicester’s injury-time winner as Craig Levein’s team came from two goals behind to beat Spurs in an extraordinary FA Cup third round tie.

Paul Stalteri scored his first Spurs goal - from 20 metres - after Jermaine Jenas had opened the scoring as the hosts took a two-goal lead but their then-Championship (second-tier) opponents stormed back to win the match.

Elvis Hammond, who came on after half an hour, got the first goal just before halftime and Stephen Hughes equalised before de Vries’ scored an unstoppable late winner from 20 metres.

February 2004

TOTTENHAM 4-4 LEICESTER

Four former Spurs players were in Leicester’s lineup (goalkeeper Ian Walker, defender Ben Thatcher, midfielder Steffen Freund and striker Les Ferdinand), as Jermain Defoe scored twice to rescue a point for the hosts.

Spurs were leading 3-1 at the break but failed to take all three points from a struggling Leicester side.

A Michael Brown free kick plus a goal from Robbie Keane and Defoe's brace earned Spurs a share of the spoils. Gary Doherty's own goal gave Leicester an early equaliser after Brown's strike with Ferdinand, Thatcher and Marcus Bent also netting.

Leciester's James Scowcroft was sent off in the second half for a foul on Mauricio Taricco that infuriated Foxes manager Micky Adams whose side was battling for top-flight survival.

May 1977

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LEICESTER

Many Spurs fans recall this as one of the most unforgettable days in the club’s history and 26,000 were there to see it.

The club were on the verge of dropping into Division Two for the first time in 27 years but goals from Jimmy Holmes, who went on to play for Leicester in 1981, and John Pratt ensured they ended the season with a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The home supporters invaded the director’s box and the pitch at full time, taking their own mementos of the season including some of the turf.

MAY 1961

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LEICESTER (FA Cup final)

Bill Nicholson’s Spurs side went into the 1961 FA Cup final at Wembley chasing the elusive double having already been crowned league champions.

Leicester were effectively reduced to 10 men when right back Len Chalmers suffered a crippling injury - later discovered to be a broken leg - in a tackle with Les Allen.

Tottenham's England striker Bobby Smith opened the scoring midway through the second half and they doubled their lead when a Smith cross found Terry Dyson who headed in at the far post.

Nicolson’s side became the first team in the 20th Century to win the double and few doubted they were one of the finest teams ever to grace English football.

