Missing out on the Premier League title last season will have no bearing on Tottenham Hotspur's state of mind when they meet champions Leicester at White Hart Lane on Saturday, manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Having gone toe-to-toe with the Foxes last season before finishing third, fifth-placed Spurs remain the only unbeaten side in the top flight.

Back-to-back draws against West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth have halted their momentum but with Leicester also enduring an underwhelming start, both teams are yet to rediscover the consistency of last season's absorbing title race.

"It's a different year. It's a different game. It's a different season, different situation that happened," Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

"Today both teams are different. It's difficult to learn from a game that was completely different and different period.

"We need to learn every day and try to be better in every competition and in every game we play but I cannot tell you that we are learning from the game a few months ago."

With just one point separating the top five teams in the league, Pochettino said he expected the title race to go all the way until the final weekend of matches.

"There are a lot of clubs fighting to be top of the table. I think this season will be tough and competitive and maybe we need to wait till the last game to know which team lift the trophy at the end," Pochettino said.

"But it is good for us, it is good for the Premier League and it is good for football."

Pochettino said Toby Alderweireld and Harry Kane had yet to recover from their respective injuries and were unavailable to face Leicester.

