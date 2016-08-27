Football Soccer Britain - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 27/8/16Tottenham's Dele Alli and manager Mauricio Pochettino attempt to retrieve the ball off Liverpool's Joel Matip Action Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

Football Soccer Britain - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 27/8/16Tottenham's Danny Rose celebrates scoring their first goal with Victor Wanyama and team matesAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

Danny Rose scored a second-half equaliser to cancel out James Milner's penalty as Tottenham Hotspur were fortunate to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Liverpool at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

Erik Lamela nodded Eric Dier's cross into the path of Rose in the 72nd minute and the England left back controlled the ball and slammed it past Simon Mignolet to extend Spurs' unbeaten start to the season.

Milner beat Michel Vorm from the spot in the 43rd minute after Erik Lamela had tripped Roberto Firmino in the box, as Spurs struggled to deal with Liverpool's firepower.

"A draw's probably the fair result," Rose told Sky Sports. "In the first half, Vorm was our man of the match but I thought we played much better in the second."

Tottenham missed the presence of suspended Mousa Dembele as Liverpool, who had been toothless in a 2-0 loss at Burnley last weekend, ran riot during the first 45 minutes.

The hosts suffered a setback in the 28th minute Kyle Walker was replaced by new signing Vincent Janssen, although it was Liverpool's Mane, a 34 million euro ($38 million) signing from Southampton, who dazzled in the first half.

Stand-in goalkeeper Vorm was twice called out of his area to tackle the outstanding Mane and made an excellent save to deny Philippe Coutinho from close range as the visitors created chance after chance during the first half and Spurs' resistance ended when Lamela clipped Firmino.

"Philippe had a brilliant chance," Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren told Sky Sports. "I think if we went 2-0 up it's a different result.

"We always want to win so we're not satisfied. We're just missing a few goals more."

Tottenham started slowly last term and looked set for their first defeat of season when Mane tapped in at the back post from Adam Lallana cross, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

Simon Mignolet produced two excellent saves to thwart Lamela and Toby Alderweireld as Spurs sought an equaliser before Rose's decisive intervention, although Harry Kane was again off the pace and his goalless start to the season continued.

"Ultimately, we're disappointed," Milner said. "We didn't do enough in the second half so it was probably a fair result in the end."

(Reporting by Ed Dove, Editing by Ed Osmond)