Tottenham Hotspur need to be more prolific in front of goal, captain Hugo Lloris said of the side currently with one of the worst conversion rates in the Premier League.

With forward Harry Kane, who scored 30 goals for Spurs last season, struggling to recapture the form he showed in the previous campaign, the North London club have scored 11 goals in eight league matches.

Their lack of killer instinct in front of goal is further highlighted by the fact that defender Eric Dier, along with midfielder Christian Eriksen, are Tottenham's top scorers in the league with two goals each.

Lloris pointed to the 2-2 draw against Swansea City on Oct. 4, where Spurs had a total of 16 shots, 12 of which were on target.

"If we have to improve on one aspect of our game it's in front of goal -- we have to score more," Lloris told the club website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"Again at Swansea we had so much space and so many chances but we need to be more clinical in front of goal.

"It's not only about one player but all the attacking players -- they need to get into the box and be more aggressive with a desire to score.

"The rest will come, though, if we keep the same attitude and behaviour," the 28-year-old Frenchman added.

If Tottenham can start taking their chances, the France captain is confident Spurs can climb up from their eighth place in the league table.

"If we keep playing the same way with the same attitude then we're going to win a lot of games," Lloris said.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)