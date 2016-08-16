Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Goodison Park - 13/8/16Tottenham's Michel Vorm is substituted on for Hugo Lloris as manager Mauricio Pochettino looks onAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Tottenham Hotspur expect to be without injured captain Hugo Lloris for four weeks, the Premier League side confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

The goalkeeper injured his hamstring and was replaced by Michel Vorm 35 minutes into Spurs' opening 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

"Following further assessment and scans of the left hamstring injury sustained by Hugo Lloris in the 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday, we can confirm he is expected to be out of action for around four weeks," read a brief statement on the club's website.

Lloris, who captained France to the final of the European Championship on home soil this summer, is set to miss upcoming home games against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, as well as the trip to Stoke City on Sep. 10.

He could also be a doubt for Spurs' first Champions League group stage fixture on either Sep. 13 or 14.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Neil Robinson)