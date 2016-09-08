LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is fit for Saturday's Premier League trip to Stoke City after being ruled out since injuring his hamstring on the opening day of the season.

Dutch keeper Michel Vorm has deputised since and despite Lloris's availability, manager Mauricio Pochettino said he faced a tough decision over who will start in goal.

"Hugo Lloris is ready and available to play. He's in a good condition to travel," Pochettino told reporters on Thursday.

"It's always a tough decision for me to pick the starting 11, it's difficult with every (position) but that is football."

Left back Danny Rose is ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained while playing for England against Slovakia.

Tottenham, who have picked up five points from their first three league games and face Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday, are also without midfielder Mousa Dembele who is serving the last game of a suspension.

"We're very disappointed that (Rose) got injured in the national team. But we hope it's not a big problem and that he recovers as soon as possible," Pochettino said.

"He is out for Stoke and for Monaco."

