Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane - 10/4/16Referee Mike Dean tests the goal line technology before the matchAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane - 10/4/16Tottenham's Mousa Dembele, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen before the matchAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's home Premier League clash with Manchester United was delayed on Sunday because the visiting side's coach was stuck in a traffic jam.

The match, crucial to Tottenham's hopes of staying with Leicester City in the title race and United's hopes of finishing in the top four, had been scheduled to start at 1500 GMT but was being delayed until at least 1530 GMT, according to Spurs' official Twitter feed.

Second-placed Tottenham will start the match 10 points adrift of Leicester who won earlier 2-0 at Sunderland.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)