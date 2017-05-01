Britain Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 30/4/17 Tottenham's Kieran Trippier is congratulated by manager Mauricio Pochettino as he is substituted Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Tottenham Hotspur must win their Premier League game against West Ham United on Friday to cut the lead at the top and put pressure on leaders Chelsea, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

Tottenham, who beat rivals Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday, are four points behind Chelsea in second but can reduce the deficit to one point if they win against West Ham and Chelsea fail to beat relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Monday.

With four games left in the season, Pochettino said that his side had to win at the London Stadium and keep the title chase alive.

"We have reduced the gap to Chelsea again. And now we have to be focused because we have on Friday a very important game against West Ham," Pochettino told reporters.

"We will have the chance to play before. It will be a tough game and a difficult game and if we are able to win we will see what happens.

"It could be (important). The race for the title is down to four points and we will see what will happen."

Tottenham's victory over Arsenal extended their home league winning streak to 13 matches and they can equal the club record for consecutive home wins when they host fifth-placed Manchester United on May 14 in their final home game of the season.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)