Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will learn from his dry spell in front of goal, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said, after the England international scored a hat-trick in Sunday's 5-1 Premier League win over promoted side Bournemouth.

Kane, who scored 31 goals for club and country last season, was already labelled as a one-season wonder by many after he failed to find his scoring touch this campaign, netting just once in 13 appearances for Spurs prior to Sunday's game.

The forward went some way towards redeeming his poor start to the season after a stellar display against Bournemouth when he converted a penalty and capitalised on two errors from Cherries' goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

"I'm very pleased for Harry. It was important for us, for the team and for him. We always believed in him and it's no surprise for me," Pochettino told the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"In football, we have to understand that there will always be periods like the period Harry has had. For him, it's a great opportunity to learn about the good and bad things in football.

"He can realise who is behind him, who gives him energy and who believes in him. You learn a lot in the bad moments. He will become a much better player for it."

Midfielder Mousa Dembele, who scored for just the second time in his last 48 appearances for Tottenham on Sunday, said he was keen to add more goals to his game.

"I want to add more goals to my game and in that position, the number 10 role, you get in more situations," Dembele said.

"I want to create more chances to score. It depends what position I play in, but in the number 10 role I want to score more goals," he added.

Currently on a nine game unbeaten run, Spurs host Aston Villa, who have lost their last six league games, on Monday.

