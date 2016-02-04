Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his striker Harry Kane and Leicester City's Jamie Vardy are on a par with Manchester City's explosive Argentine forward Sergio Aguero.

Vardy, the Premier League's top scorer with 18 goals this season, has helped steer Leicester to the top of the table, while Harry Kane, who is joint-second in the scoring charts with 15, has spearheaded Spurs' unexpected title challenge.

Aguero, whose season has been disrupted by injury, was top scorer in the league last season with 26 goals and is firmly established among the world's top striking talents.

Despite playing more than 800 minutes less than both Vardy and Kane this season, he has still managed to score 13 league goals, including five in his last three games.

"Today Vardy and Kane show big quality and the same quality as Aguero," Pochettino told reporters on Thursday.

"They are all different and come from different circumstances but today Vardy and Kane are at the same level as Aguero."

Pochettino played down concerns about Tottenham's Dele Alli, who was substituted at halftime in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Norwich City, and said he hopes the 19-year-old midfielder will be fit for Saturday's clash against Watford.

"We don't know why he was dizzy. We are not worried, we just need to assess him and to know why, but we are sure it is not a big problem," the former Southampton manager said.

"We need to have some checks and we need to look again but all seems to be normal and we hope he will be available for Saturday."

Tottenham are third in the table, five points behind leaders Leicester after 24 games, but Pochettino was adamant that his side are not thinking about a title charge and they are solely focussed on becoming a better team.

"It is true that we are in a good position in the table but the key is to be focussed and improve our game every day," Pochettino said.

"We can improve and have the potential to improve and it is important to try to win every game but we need to show that we are in a position to challenge when it comes to the end of the season."

