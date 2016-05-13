Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said the confidence shown in his methods by the club and the fans convinced him to sign a new deal on Thursday that will keep him at the north London club until 2021.

Pochettino has transformed Spurs from a side chasing the Champions League spots to one challenging for the Premier League title since he took over from Tim Sherwood in 2014.

"I feel the trust from the chairman, the supporters and the players. It's very important for us to continue to develop our philosophy and our game and it's exciting to be here," the Argentine told reporters on Friday.

Pochettino fuelled speculation about his future at the north London side when he met with former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson shortly before he signed a new Spurs contract.

But he said there was nothing "sinister" about having lunch with one of English football's most successful managers.

Pochettino added that the change in his title from head coach to manager had not drastically changed his role.

"Last season I was head coach, now manager... In the end it's the same job, because when I was head coach I was involved in all the issues of the club," he said.

"Now it's just they want to nominate me manager. I'm happy but it won't change my position. We agreed it would be good for myself and everyone. Really I was always manager but maybe it describes my job better."

Second-placed Spurs need at least a point in their final game of the season against relegated Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday to guarantee finishing above bitter local rivals Arsenal for the first time in 21 years.

