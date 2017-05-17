LONDON Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino denied on Wednesday the existence of a buy-out clause in his contract and said he was committed to staying with the Premier League runners-up.

The Argentine signed a contract extension last year which would keep him at Spurs until 2021 but there has been some media speculation about a move to Barcelona or Italy's Inter Milan.

The 45-year-old had previously quashed talk of a move to Barca, pointing out he had played for and coached their city rivals Espanyol before moving to England.

"There are many rumours but I am committed with the club, and have no reason to leave. I will stay here, don’t worry. On July 3, for pre-season, I will be here," he told reporters ahead of Tottenham's Thursday game at Leicester City.

"There is no buy-out clause in my contract, I will stay here next season."

Tottenham are guaranteed Champions League soccer next season after making sure of second place in the Premier League, their highest since 1963, behind winners Chelsea.

