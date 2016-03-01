Tottenham Hotspur left back Danny Rose is hoping his winner in Sunday's 2-1 win over Swansea City can be a "pivotal moment" in the North London side's bid to end their 55-year wait for the league title.

Rose's 77th-minute strike completed the comeback, after Nacer Chadli cancelled out Alberto Paloschi's opener, keeping Spurs two points behind leaders Leicester City with 11 games remaining.

"Come the end of the season I hope me scoring against Swansea can be a pivotal moment for Tottenham," Rose told British media.

Sunday's win opened a 10-point gap on fifth-placed Manchester United and Rose revealed team mate Erik Lamela's disgust over suggestions that Spurs might fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

"Before the Manchester City game (Spurs' 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium on Feb. 14), I was having dinner with Lamela and I was still asking him if he reckoned we can finish top four," Rose said.

"I've never seen someone look at me with such disgust. He said 'my friend, we can win the league'. I realise the position we are in but I don't want to get too carried away."

Having won their last six league games, Mauricio Pochettino's men face on Wednesday a challenging trip to sixth-placed London rivals West Ham United, who have not lost at Upton Park in the league since August.

