Midfielder Moussa Sissoko said he was not hurt by criticism from Mauricio Pochettino but instead used his manager's comments to motivate himself to find his feet at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Spurs since his 30 million pound ($37.34 million) arrival in August and Pochettino suggested the France international has yet to meet his expectations.

Sissoko has not secured a starting role in Pochettino's first team, making four of his nine Premier League appearances this season from the bench.

"For me the manager said what he thinks," Sissoko told British media. "For me it was the same, just to come into training and try to give my best. I know what I can do for the team. I know what is my level.

"I just needed some time to be ready on everything because it was a big change for me. Now I understand everything and everything is better for me and that's good."

Sissoko admitted he has taken time to adapt to Pochettino's high-intensity training.

"The intensity of the training has been particularly difficult. The style of how he wants us to play. A lot of things," he said.

"What we do at the training. It was a lot of change. Every manager has his style of training so now I understand everything."

Tottenham, who are fifth in the Premier League with 30 points, 10 behind leaders Chelsea after 16 matches, host 13th-placed Burnley on Sunday.

