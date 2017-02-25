Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
Stoke City midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is back to full fitness ahead of his team's Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday while defender Geoff Cameron is also back in contention after a long injury layoff, manager Mark Hughes has said.
Swiss international Shaqiri missed Stoke's last three games with a calf problem, while Cameron has not played since Oct. 22 due to a knee ligament injury.
"Xherdan Shaqiri is ok again now and available for selection and Geoff is very close too -- the game may come a little too soon for him but at the moment he is in my thoughts," Hughes told the club website. (www.stokecityfc.com)
Stoke, who are ninth in the table, face a third-placed Tottenham side that beat them 4-0 in the reverse fixture in September.
Midfielder Jon Walters was also back in training with the squad, while defender Phil Bardsley had shaken off the knock he picked up against Crystal Palace on Feb. 11, Hughes added.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.