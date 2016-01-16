LONDON Christian Eriksen's double helped earn Tottenham Hotspur a comfortable 4-1 win over Sunderland to reignite their Premier League title challenge and plunge their visitors into deeper trouble at the other end of the table.

Eriksen struck either side of halftime and even though there was a touch of fortune to both goals, the Danish international's uncanny habit of scoring against Sunderland made for a second miserable trip to north London in a week for Sam Allardyce's men.

Just as at Arsenal in the FA Cup last week, Sunderland took a first-half lead against the run of play, this time from Patrick van Aanholt, only to end up suffering a comprehensive defeat, with Mousa Dembele and Harry Kane, who notched his 15th goal of the season from the penalty spot, also on target.

