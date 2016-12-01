Swansea City manager Bob Bradley said on Thursday that he was confident they would have money to spend in January following positive talks with the board.

Despite last weekend's thrilling 5-4 win over fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, Swansea remain second-bottom in the table on nine points after 13 games.

"We are in the middle of the road, we have identified players and are trying to identify more," Bradley told reporters.

"I would not want to make it seem we are at end of the process, but we are in middle of a team effort to use January in a good way. The discussions over a budget have been positive, there will be more but we will wait and see."

The morale-boosting win over Palace was only Swansea's second victory of the league campaign and their first since Bradley took over from Francesco Guidolin as manager in October.

Bradley urged his side to remain level-headed ahead of Saturday's clash against fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

"Last week was positive but a stretch of good performances and results changes the conversation in a better way. We don't want to get ahead of ourselves. But it is a real opportunity to go there, play our football," the American added.

"We have reminded the players of some of the things we will be up against, but what is more important is who we are, how we play and our mentality. We must never let the opponent take away from our confidence in our game."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)