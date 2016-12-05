Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen said his "closed-eye" goal against Swansea City was among his best for the club and that it was more pleasing than the one he scored against Chelsea.

The first of Eriksen's two goals in Spurs' 5-0 Premier League drubbing of Swansea City on Saturday came in the 70th minute when he jumped to reach the ball that looped up off goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

"I think it's straight in to the top three of the best goals I've scored for Spurs," Eriksen told the club website. (www.tottenhamhotspur.com)

"It was a smart jump, I closed my eyes and luckily, it went in. I put my head to the side to make sure I didn't get kicked in the head and made sure he (Jordi Amat) hit me with the ball."

The Danish midfielder, who has five goals in six games against Swansea, said that goal was worth more than the one he whipped home from outside the penalty area during the 2-1 loss at Chelsea last month.

"Chelsea was a nice goal but you don't get any feeling out of it. This time, we get the three points and two goals for me, so we're all happy," Eriksen said.

Fifth-placed Spurs travel to sixth-placed Manchester United on Sunday.

