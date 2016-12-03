TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 5 SWANSEA CITY 0

Dec 3 Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen both scored twice as Tottenham ran riot against a sorry Swansea side to keep in touch with the top four and send their opponents back to the bottom of the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham's unbeaten league start was ended last week at Chelsea but they hit back in emphatic fashion, albeit with the benefit of a highly-dubious penalty tucked away by Kane late in the first half.

Until then Swansea held firm as they tried to build on their remarkable 5-4 victory over Crystal Palace the previous week -- manager Bob Bradley's first win in charge.

"I didn't think the referee was in a good position and that certainly changed the game," American Bradley said of the incident where Dele Alli went down in the area after Kyle Naughton appeared to have made no contact.

After that it was a torrid afternoon as Swansea fell apart, against a fluent home side, to suffer their joint worst defeat in the Premier League.

"Today is a big concern. The starting point was Tottenham, physically, got to every ball faster. On a day like today it feels like we have a long, long way to go," said Bradley.

Tottenham's season has stuttered with too many draws and an early Champions League exit has not helped the mood.

There were signs during the first half against Chelsea that they were recovering some of their spark and it continued on Saturday as they enjoyed a five-goal winning margin at home in the league for the first time in nearly five years.

Asked about Alli's apparent dive, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "We won 5-0, had 24 attempts to none for them, so I don't think the penalty was that important. Sometimes they go for you, sometimes against."

While the opener was fortuitous, their second on the stroke of halftime was spectacular as Son Heung-Min connected with a volley while horizontal to the ground to smash the ball past Lukasz Fabianksi.

Four minutes after the break Kane finished off a fine move from close range, taking his league tally to 21 in 28 games this year, second only to Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

Kane had ample chances to complete his hat-trick but Eriksen completed the rout.

Tottenham have now won all six of their home Premier League clashes with Swansea.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Neville Dalton)