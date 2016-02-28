Tottenham Hotspur 2 Swansea City 1

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to achieve a crucial 2-1 home win over lowly Swansea City in the Premier League at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Italian striker Alberto Paloschi, signed from Chievo in the January transfer window, scored his first goal for the Welsh club to give them a half-time lead.

Substitute Nacer Chadli equalised with 20 minutes left and full-back Danny Rose scored the winner seven minutes later.

Seeking a first league title since 1961, second-placed Spurs are now two points behind surprise leaders Leicester City with 11 games to play.

It was their sixth successive Premier League victory since they lost at home to Leicester in January, although for a long time Swansea's former Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski seemed likely to deny them at least two points if not three.

He made fine saves from Harry Kane, who was playing in a mask to protect his broken nose, Christian Eriksen, who threatened more than once from free kicks, and Eric Dier.

Paloschi, who cost Swansea a reported eight million pounds($11.10 million), scored after 19 minutes when Angel Rangel's shot fell nicely for him in the penalty area.

There were 20 minutes left when Belgian international Chadli turned in Kyle Walker's shot. Then left back Rose became the hero of the day by beating Fabianksi when a corner was headed out to him.

Hugo Lloris kept out a volley by Paloschi for an invaluable win, made even better by defeat for third-placed local rivals Arsenal, who have slipped three points behind them.

Spurs play at home to Arsenal on Saturday after another big London derby away to West Ham on Wednesday.

"It was hard because from the beginning we conceded chances and Swansea scored," manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

"You play well but find it hard to score. The good thing is that the team fight. It is a fantastic win. Fabianski was great. He was man of the match."

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon)