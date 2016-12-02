Tottenham Hotspur's Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen has signed a new contract that runs until 2019, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Vertonghen, who has played 179 games for Spurs since joining in 2012, was in commanding form alongside compatriot Toby Alderweireld at the heart of a defence that conceded just 35 league goals last season.

"We are delighted to announce that Jan Vertonghen has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2019," Spurs said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

The 29-year-old Vertonghen, who has made 17 appearances this season, joins Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker, Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose in committing his long-term future to the north London club in recent months.

Fifth-placed Tottenham, seven points off top spot after 13 games, host second-bottom Swansea City on Saturday having lost their unbeaten league record at Chelsea last weekend.

