Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to sign Southampton defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama for 11 million pounds ($16.11 million), British media reported on Monday.
Wanyama heavily featured in the Premier League under Ronald Koeman, who was named Everton manager last week, making 29 starts as the club clinched sixth place to qualify for the Europa League.
The 24-year-old, who picked up three red cards last season which led to a five-match suspension, had also been in talks with Spurs last year before the deal fell through.
The Saints had hoped to tie down Wanyama to a new deal, with the player entering the final year of his contract, but British media reported that the Kenya international rejected the offers.
Wanyama, who is due to undergo a medical, will become the first Southampton player to be reunited with manager Mauricio Pochettino since his arrival at White Hart Lane in 2014.
Monday's deal also means Wanyama will become Tottenham's first signing during the close season, as Pochettino will look to build on last season's third place finish.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.