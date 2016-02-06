Tottenham Hotspur 1 Watford 0

Dele Alli came off the bench to set up Kieran Trippier's first goal for Tottenham Hotspur and seal a 1-0 win over Watford that lifted them into second place in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs' tremendous teenage prospect Alli had been left out the starting XI following his withdrawal at halftime against Norwich in midweek because he was suffering from a dizzy spell.

Yet after Spurs had dominated affairs only to find Huerelho Gomes an imposing obstacle in Watford's goal, Alli was introduced just after the hour and, within three minutes, his pinpoint low cross from the left gave the excellent Tripper a tap-in at the far post.

Alli's fifth assist to go with six goals in his last 13 Premier League games was a harsh reward for the dazzling performance by Gomes, who had twice thwarted Ben Davies in the first half and Son Heung-min after the break.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)