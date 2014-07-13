Tottenham Hotspur's Emmanuel Adebayor celebrates his goal against Sunderland during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Togo forward Emmanuel Adebayor is recovering in hospital from a mild bout of malaria, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Adebayor was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) reported.

"A swift diagnosis meant the disease was detected at an early stage and he is responding well to treatment," the club said.

"The striker is expected to be released from hospital tomorrow and will then require a minimum of seven days before returning to training."

Adebayor, who scored 14 goals for Tottenham last season, will miss the club's pre-season tour of North America.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)