Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Togo forward Emmanuel Adebayor is recovering in hospital from a mild bout of malaria, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
Adebayor was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) reported.
"A swift diagnosis meant the disease was detected at an early stage and he is responding well to treatment," the club said.
"The striker is expected to be released from hospital tomorrow and will then require a minimum of seven days before returning to training."
Adebayor, who scored 14 goals for Tottenham last season, will miss the club's pre-season tour of North America.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.